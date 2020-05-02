It was recently announced that the armed forces will be paying a special tribute to “corona warriors” by conducting flypasts and showering petals on hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated. This exercise that is aimed at expressing gratitude to those fighting coronavirus will take place on 3 May.Soon after this announcement was made, disappointed netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on the matter. And many of them even had suggestions for the armed forces.Check out what they had to say:Flypast, Showering of Petals to Thank COVID-19 Warriors: CDS RawatCOVID: 95-Year-Old ‘MDH Uncle’ Donates 7,500 PPE Kits