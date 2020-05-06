Social media users on Twitter recently claimed that they were able to spot beautiful snow-capped peaks of Mt. Everest from a small village in Bihar. One Twitter user posted a photo of the mountains as seen from Singhibahni village in Bihar The user claimed that they were able to see Mt. Everest all the way in Nepal at a distance of 200 kilometres away due to clean air.They wrote, “Jalandhar, Saharanpur, et al can go home. People in the Singhibahni village in Sitamarhi, Bihar could see Mt. Everest in Nepal (almost 200 km away) because of the clear air!” Twitter user @baxiabhishek sourced their photos from another user @activistrituTake a look:Twitter user @activistritu, while sharing the photo, wrote, “Today we can see #MtEverest from our terrace in our village #Singhwahini in Sitamarhi district. Nature is balancing itself. The mountains close to Nepal were sometimes seen in clear weather after the rain. In fact, the Darshan of the Himalayas took place for the first time today from his village.”Netizens were left in total awe of the sight.Ever since the country went into lockdown, following the COVID-19 outbreak, nature has been surprising us regularly. With very few humans out on the streets, there is more space for nature to expand and breathe. From mountain peaks being visible at a distance to flocks of flamingos turning the sky pink, nature is finally getting to reclaim its territory.Amid COVID Lockdown Flamingos Flock to Navi Mumbai, Turn City Pink We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)