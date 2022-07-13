‘Wear Saree Daily, Pizza Once a Month’: Bizarre Wedding Contract Stuns Netizens
The video was first shared by Wedlock Photography on Instagram.
Getting married is no simple affair. Cold feet, commitment issues and career goals are few of the multiple anxieties newlyweds battle while getting married. A couple from Assam attempts to alleviate some of these tensions by laying down some ground rules. The bride and the groom, namely Shanti and Mintu have shocked the internet by signing a quirky "marriage contract" amidst their wedding proceedings.
The contract entails terms proposed by both the partners. Terms like "Only one pizza a month" and "Late night parties are allowed but only with me" seem to apply to both the spouses. However, terms like "Must wear saree everyday" and "Sunday morning breakfast" seem to apply to the bride and the groom, respectively.
In light of the contract going viral, netizens have several opinions. Some have called the contract toxic while others have taken offense over how archaic and sexist its conditions are. Some have simply expressed shock over the couple agreeing to have only one pizza every month.
Here are a few reactions:
