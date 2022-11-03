Netizens React To The Viral Laptop Robbery In South Africa
"I hate that this story didn't turn out to be heartwarming damn. Life is really not a movie" wrote one Twitter user.
Life works in bizarre ways. Sometimes it throws tricky situations at you and all you can do is sit back and just tweet about it!
A Twitter user shared his own bizarre experience when his laptop was stolen and even got an apology email from the person who stole it.
The laptop owner shared a screenshot of the apology email sent by the thief explaining that he had to steal the laptop, since he is undergoing financial trouble.
Not just that, the thief was even considerate of the fact that the owner was working on his research paper, so he attached the important files with the email. Moreover, offered to send him other important documents, if needed.
The owner was of course conflicted with the gesture of the thief, just like the netizens.
As the post went viral, many suggested the user to buy back his laptop and he was convinced. He set up a meeting with the thief, in hopes to get back his laptop, even at a cost.
However, things weren’t as rosy as they seemed. Turns out, it was actually a trap to rob him again. He merely escaped and ended up losing his phone as well.
Netizens had mixed reactions to this update. While some expressed shock at the turn of events, others believed that the laptop owner was lying for Twitter clout.
Here are some reactions:
