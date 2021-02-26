As Nodeep Kaur Gets Bail, Twitter Argues for Action Against Police
Meena Harris had also tweeted about Kaur being arrested and tortured.
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 26 February. Kaur was arrested on 12 January while she was working with the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan in Kundli Industrial Area. She was also extending support to the farmer’s agitation on the borders of Delhi.
She was charged with extorting money from the staff of the Industrial Unit, assault of a public servant, attempt to murder and rioting by the Sonipat Police. After being granted bail in two cases, she has now been granted bail in the third case also.
The case against her has been controversial. Kaur had alleged that the police ‘beat her black and blue’ and she was illegally detained in the absence of a woman police personnel. Kaur had also alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the authorities since her arrest, but the police denied these accusations.
The same was corroborated by her sister, Rajveer Kaur who claimed that the arrest was a police crackdown on the labourers' and farmers' movements.
This is how the social media is reacting to her bail:
Allegations of police brutality are also coming up for Dalit activist and co-accused in this case, Shiv Kumar, who remains in police custody. A medical report reportedly claims that Kumar sustained eight injuries and fractures while in custody.
