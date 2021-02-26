As Nodeep Kaur Gets Bail, Twitter Argues for Action Against Police

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 26 February. Kaur was arrested on 12 January while she was working with the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan in Kundli Industrial Area. She was also extending support to the farmer’s agitation on the borders of Delhi.

She was charged with extorting money from the staff of the Industrial Unit, assault of a public servant, attempt to murder and rioting by the Sonipat Police. After being granted bail in two cases, she has now been granted bail in the third case also.