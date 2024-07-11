ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Netizens React to Jaipur Civic Body's Hilarious Complaint Registration Options

Jaipur Municipal Corporation's official website adopts a user-friendly approach by going 'Hinglish'.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation's official website has caught the internet's attention with its hilarious complaint registration options.

While most government websites are formal and offer content in English, Hindi and other regional languages, Jaipur's civic body opted for a more "user-friendly" approach by providing its visitors with Hinglish content.

An X user tweeted a screenshot from the website to highlight how it adopted an informal approach to prioritise people's linguistic preferences.

For example, when a user visits the website to file a complaint about the stray animals in their locality, they are offered with different options such as "Kutte bohot ho gaye hai" (Dogs' population is increasing), and "Bander bohot ho gaye hai" (Monkeys' population is increasing), among other options.

The tweet shared by the X user has gone viral since it was first posted on 10 July. Have a look:

While many users reacted to the tweet, appreciating the website's efforts to make it more user-friendly, others were surprised to see that the options were real.

One X user commented, "Amazing developer making it simple for others to consume." "This is the most-user-friendly website I have seen. They speak language of common men and that makes it useful," wrote another.

Have a look:

Check out some other reactions here:

