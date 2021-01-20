After ‘Kamalam’, Twitter Renames Other Fruits & Vegetables

Dragon fruit got renamed to ‘Kamalam’ on Tuesday.

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Dragon Fruit Gets Renamed: Netizens Give Funny Name Other Fruits
On Tuesday, Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani renamed dragon fruit to ‘Kamalam’ because it is shaped like a lotus. The Chief Minister also said that the original name is associated with China and hence needs to be changed in India. The Gujarat government has also applied for a patent to the new name of the fruit.

After this incident, the netizens launched a variety of memes and jokes by giving Sanskrit names to other fruits and vegetables as well. They started a Twitter trend under #SanskaariFruitsSabzi completely unleashing their creativity and sense of humour.

Have a look here:

Published: 

