Netizens React to Amitabh Bachchan's Transformation As Ashwatthama in 'Kalki'

"That look gives me goosebumps," a user wrote on social media.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is receiving a lot of praise for his role as Ashwatthama in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the actor's make-up-artist shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of him getting ready for the character.

They captioned the post, "Behold the transformation of @amitabhbachchan Sir into #ashwatthama : a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor."

Have a look at the post here:

Reacting to the pictures, a user wrote on Instagram, "Very very nice work."

"Damn! Using liquid latex is an art," wrote another user.

"That look gives me goosebumps," a user wrote on social media.
Have a look at more reactions here:

In addition to Amitabh, Kalki 2898 AD also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

