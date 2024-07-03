Netizens React to Amitabh Bachchan's Transformation As Ashwatthama in 'Kalki'

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is receiving a lot of praise for his role as Ashwatthama in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the actor's make-up-artist shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of him getting ready for the character.
They captioned the post, "Behold the transformation of @amitabhbachchan Sir into #ashwatthama : a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor."
Reacting to the pictures, a user wrote on Instagram, "Very very nice work."
"Damn! Using liquid latex is an art," wrote another user.
In addition to Amitabh, Kalki 2898 AD also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.
