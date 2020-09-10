Netizens React After Ankita Says Rhea 'Allowed' SSR To Take Drugs
Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to clarify her stance on Sushant's death.
On 9 September, actor Ankita Lokhande took to social media to clarify her stance on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita wrote that, "I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible." She added that she had full faith in the government and respective agencies investigating into the matter.
Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty, who was recently arrested, Ankita said that it should have been Rhea's responsibility to not let SSR consume drugs. "When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs?"
She continued, "Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?"
Netizens flooded the comments section of Ankita's post with their thoughts. Some applauded her for expressing herself, others tried to explain why they disgagreed with Ankita.
One user defended that the drugs in question are used for "recreational purposes in other countries" and that there was "more" to the situation.
Another user pointed out that since Ankita wasn't in touch with Sushant for four years before his death, it's not her place to speak.
Sushant's sister Shweta comments, "Bang on!"
