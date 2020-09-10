Netizens React After Ankita Says Rhea 'Allowed' SSR To Take Drugs

Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty, who was recently arrested, Ankita said that it should have been Rhea's responsibility to not let SSR consume drugs. "When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs?"

She continued, "Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?"

