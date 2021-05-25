Netizens Post Pictures of Rainbow Halo Spotted Around the Sun
The halo was seen in Bangalore for a few hours on Sunday morning.
The residents of Bangalore spotted a rare rainbow-type halo around the sun in a rare optical and atmospheric phenomenon known as ‘22 degree circular halo’ that appeared for a few minutes on Sunday morning.
Considering how beautiful the halo looked, a lot of people posted pictures of this on Twitter, including Kannada actress Samyukta Honrad and Lok Sabha Member P.C. Mohan.
Honrad's picture came alongside the caption, "A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now. Call it magic, call it true :) The phenomenon is called a halo n happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun"
Check out the other pictures uploaded by users:
Sun halo, also known as '22 degree halo', is an visual phenomenon that occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. It takes the form of a ring with a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun or the moon.
