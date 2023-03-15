Netizens In Awe Of Chennai Startup Launching India's First Biryani Dispenser
With this, one can order various types of biryani and have it dispensed to them in as little as 4 minutes!
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Indians and their love affair with biryani is a tale as old as time. The delectable dish is a staple in almost every household across the country with many claiming that it's not just a delicacy, it's an emotion.
Taking the love for biryani to a whole new level, a startup in Chennai - BVK Biryani - has launched the country's first unmanned, automated Biryani dispenser. With their new takeaway machines, one can order various types of biryani and have it dispensed to them in as little as 4 minutes.
BKV Biryani's social media page is also filled with various customers trying their innovation. Few of those videos have even gone viral, leaving scores of netizens both awestruck and hungry!
Here's one:
While some social media users were skeptical about how the Biryani from an automated dispenser would taste, others were thoroughly impressed and commented with emojis lauding the startup.
Take a look:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.