Netizens Have A Lot To Say About This Viral Bangladeshi Poha And Rasgulla Combo

Poha, a beloved breakfast food across India, embraces diverse avatars in different corners of the nation. Anchored by flattened rice, delicate spices, groundnuts, and potatoes, Poha's journey doesn't stop at India's borders; it finds itself a cherished delight in Bangladesh as well.

A viral video making rounds on social media delves into the Bangladeshi rendition, introducing Instagram foodies to the exquisite 'Doi Chire Poha.' The vendor is seen taking a bowl of soaked flattened rice and adding sugar, chopped bananas, rasgulla, and curd to make the final dish.

In Bengali, Doi means yoghurt, while Chire translates to flattened rice or chiwda.