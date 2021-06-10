Netizens Crowdfund 38 Lakh to Send Anti-Caste Rapper to Oxford

Sumit Samos Turuk, an anti-caste rapper and Dalit activist from Odisha recently got accepted into the prestigious Oxford University to study Modern South Asian Studies. The 27-year-old soon found that his dream could actually turn into reality, but one obstacle still remained-- the fees.

It was then that Turuk decided to raise the money through a crowdfunding platform and ask the internet to help him out. He signed up on a website, and after putting in all his details, he started sharing his fundraiser. Soon enough, the internet worked its magic as more and more users rallied to support Sumit's dream. Many donated, most of them shared, and finally, Sumit managed to raise 80% (38 lakh) of his goal.