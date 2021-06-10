Netizens Crowdfund 38 Lakh to Send Anti-Caste Rapper to Oxford
Sumit Samos Turuk is an anti-caste rapper from Odisha who recently got accepted into Oxford University.
Sumit Samos Turuk, an anti-caste rapper and Dalit activist from Odisha recently got accepted into the prestigious Oxford University to study Modern South Asian Studies. The 27-year-old soon found that his dream could actually turn into reality, but one obstacle still remained-- the fees.
It was then that Turuk decided to raise the money through a crowdfunding platform and ask the internet to help him out. He signed up on a website, and after putting in all his details, he started sharing his fundraiser. Soon enough, the internet worked its magic as more and more users rallied to support Sumit's dream. Many donated, most of them shared, and finally, Sumit managed to raise 80% (38 lakh) of his goal.
Sumit to Oxford!
This is the first line one sees as soon as one stumbles upon Sumit's crowdfunding page. Here, the rapper gives the donor some details about himself. According to Sumit, he has been engaged in anti-caste work since 2016, and his work related to student advocacy and community building has been featured in publications like Scroll, The Print, Rolling Stone India, The Indian Express, Princeton University's Lewis Centre for Arts, among many others.
On this page, he details his expenses, right from visa and airfare to his college tuition. His initial goal was about Rs 20 lakh (about £19,523). After this goal was met, he decided to extend his fundraiser more and try to meet some of the other expenses he had. His current goal is Rs 47,28,894.
Before Oxford
Formerly a student of JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University), New Delhi, Sumit is the son of a primary school teacher and an auxiliary midwife. He has attended 100 events in the country in a hope to sensitise the youth towards caste atrocities in India.
His work got so much attention that in 2019, The Times of India featured him in their '15 Youths to Watch Out For The Decade' list.
Sumit has more than 4,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel today. His songs in English, Odia, and Hindi have been loved by his followers. He initially only used to write, but after attending JNU, he started learning of different ways to express himself and his talents.
Sumit's fundraiser has helped him realise a dream that would have otherwise been far from possible. Kudos to all the netizens that showed solidarity with the young artist and helped him get to Oxford. This is truly the actual power of social media!
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.