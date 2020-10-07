Netizens Celebrate After Bombay HC Grants Rhea Chakraborty Bail
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on one lakh bail bond.
On 7 October, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on one lakh bail bond, as per a report by India Today. On the other hand, the court rejected her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea. Rhea is under stricts orders to appear at her nearest police station for 10 days after her release. She is also not allowed to leave the country.
Twitter was quick to celebrate this small development.
Rhea has been granted bail after nearly a month since her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug link related to her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
