Netizens Cancel April Fool’s Day, Say 2020’s Been ‘A Joke’ Already
2020 was supposed to be the beginning of an exciting new decade, filling lives with hopes and ambitions. While we were busy ticking off goals that we pledged to achieve this year, fate had something else planned for us.
Little did we know that two months into 2020, we would have to brace ourselves for a pandemic that, apart from other misfortunes, would force us to stay indoors and limit social interactions to phone calls and video calls.
From COVID-19 taking lives in China, to WHO declaring it as a ‘pandemic’, to exponential death rates in countries like Italy and the US – it has been nothing less than a scene from an apocalyptic movie.
Well, when the first three months of the year felt like a joke each day, do we need a separate April Fools Day? It might be 1 April today, but are we really in the mood for
Too Surreal for April Fool’s
Only Worth It If Coronavirus Was All a Prank
Has Quarantine Killed Humour?
While we deal with this looming crisis together, we can only hope that the nightmare ends soon and life can get back to normal as quickly as possible. Till then – Stay indoors, and stay safe!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)