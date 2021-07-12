Watch: J&K Healthcare Workers Cross River to Vaccinate Remote Village
Users have taken to Twitter to show their appreciation for the healthcare workers.
Vaccination is a challenge as it is even when it comes to urban areas as most places are riddled with rumours and misinformation regarding the whole process. Talk about rural areas, and the situation gets complicated further, since most places don't even have access to vaccine shots, let alone the choice of whether they want to take the vaccine or not.
To tackle this problem, a few doctors in Jammu and Kashmir literally crossed a river to reach a remote village and vaccinate the people there. The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter. It is seen how the group of doctors is crossing a river with a pretty strong current to make it to a remote village called Tralla in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Yasmin, from whom the video is sourced, said, "We have received orders from higher authorities to vaccinate the people of the block by reaching them door to door," in a statement to ANI. "It was very difficult but our health workers had successfully fulfilled their duties by crossing rivers, mountains, and many more obstacles. They reached to people to vaccine them," she added.
Netizens have reacted to the video and applauded the efforts of the healthcare workers.
