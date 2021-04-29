Netizens Applaud Doctors Doing Bhangra to Cheer up Patients

Our healthcare workers have been working round the clock to save patients and help the people affected by COVID19 to the best of their capabilities. Not just that, in many instances, it is also seen how they go a step further and do their best to cheer up patients who are dealing with the stress of being in isolation.

Right from celebrating birthdays in COVID wars to dancing with patients, there's nothing our frontline workers can't do.

In a video that has now gone viral, it is seen how doctors in a COVID ward are dancing to a Punjabi song to cheer up the patients. Soon after, a few patients join in the performance too. The video was uploaded on Twitter by Gurmeet Chadha, alongside the caption, "Amazing spirit. Salute Our doctors & healthcare warriors! Brought a smile .. PS- beautiful song as well ( fwd)"

Check out the full video here: