Twitter Reacts to 'Mai' Scene Showing How Women Have to Work Even While Grieving
'Mai' shows the devastating reality of women in this society.
The Netflix show 'Mai', starring Sakshi Tanwar, has earned a lot of praises recently, not just for the storyline but also for Sakshi's stellar performance. One particular scene from the show has gone viral on Twitter. In this short, but devastating scene, Sakshi (Sheel) is seen cooking in the kitchen and serving the guests even when she has just lost her daughter.
This is a grim reminder of how the burden of unpaid labour often falls on the women and how this gross inequality is normalised in cultures across the world in the name of 'womanly duty'.
One of the users had posted this scene captioning 'Life of a lot of women.' and since then, many people shared their thoughts and pointed out how women are supposed to perform their duties and responsibilities overlooking their own physical and emotional state.
Here are some of the reactions:
