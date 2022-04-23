Netflix Might Introduce Ads, and Twitter Has Some Thoughts
Netflix revealed that they are now open to advertisements on their site, and Twitter had some thoughts.
Yes you heard it folks, Netflix might be getting advertisements. During the company's quarterly earnings report, it was reported that there was a drop in global subscribers for the first time in a decade.
As per a report by USA Today, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said on Tuesday that the company is now "open" to offering lower-priced tiers with ads, after years of opposing advertisements on its streaming service. Because Netflix lacks the foundation for an ad-supported model, it will most likely be at least a year before consumers see a lower-priced tier option.
Users online are not amused with the idea of an upcoming advertisement model and took to social media to share their reactions. Most of them make jokes on Netflix's policy and others connected the situation with the shows that Netlfix has. Check out the reactions here:
Better start stockpiling supplies for the Apocalypse.
Black Mirror was always ahead of its time.
While most of users hate the idea of advertisements some Twitter users point the about the amount amazing content on the site and how they still will support Netflix because of their exceptional content.
