Amid Lockdown, Adorable UK Doggo Delivers Cookies To Neighbours
While the dreary stress of COVID-19 continues to make most people feel existential, adorable pets are helping us recover from our anxious feelings.
Most countries are experiencing a lockdown and as humans try to keep up with self-isolation, their pets are soothing them with their delightful activities. Take this cute canine, Sheldon, as an example who is bringing joy in his neighbourhood in West Sussex with his loveable antics. Sheldon, a British bulldog, is amusing his neighbours by delivering home-made cookies to them to help them combat the pandemic tension.
Kate Mitchell, Sheldon’s pet parent thought about how much her clients from her hair and makeup studio loved her cute dog. She wanted to do something for everyone who was feeling low and isolated by getting Sheldon to get social with her neighbours in order to boost their morale.
And what can be better than a cute doggo showing up on your doorstep with a basket full of cookies!
She spoke about how with her workplace shut and people having to socially distance, Sheldon too was missing interacting with people, so she thought about baking homemade cookies and getting Sheldon to deliver it to people in her local community and her neighbours reported Times now.
This heart-warming gesture made both Sheldon and their neighbours extremely happy.
She also mentioned how her neighbours looked elated to receive the cookies from the little fur-ball. She even had a personal message her to thank her for making their day and well there’s no surprise there, this cute doggo also made our day!
