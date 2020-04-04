Amid Lockdown, Adorable UK Doggo Delivers Cookies To Neighbours

While the dreary stress of COVID-19 continues to make most people feel existential, adorable pets are helping us recover from our anxious feelings.

Most countries are experiencing a lockdown and as humans try to keep up with self-isolation, their pets are soothing them with their delightful activities. Take this cute canine, Sheldon, as an example who is bringing joy in his neighbourhood in West Sussex with his loveable antics. Sheldon, a British bulldog, is amusing his neighbours by delivering home-made cookies to them to help them combat the pandemic tension.