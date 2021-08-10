‘Didn’t Know What Javelin Was’: Netizens React to Neeraj Chopra’s Old Interview
Neeraj Chopra talks about how he began his journey with javelin throwing.
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recently won India's first gold medal ever in the track and field games at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. As the country lauds the athlete and showers appreciation on him, an old video of Chopra has gone viral where he is seen talking about how his journey with javelin began.
When asked about how he got into the sport, Neeraj says, "We played a lot of different sports in our village, but I just saw a few seniors in college throwing javelin and started doing it myself. I didn't even know what it was before that," in his answer roughly translated from Hindi.
Watch the video here:
Netizens noticed how far Chopra has come in his career. Many even praised him for having the confidence to ask the interviewer to ask questions in Hindi, a language he was familiar with. Here is how users on Twitter reacted:
In the same interview, Chopra is also asked who inspired his haircut, and whether it was Shahrukh Khan or Ishan Sharma. To this, Chopra said, "Nobody, I grow them out on my own," earning a few laughs from the audience.
