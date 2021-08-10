Gujarat Petrol Pump Celebrates Olympic Gold, Offers Free Fuel to All “Neerajs”

Ayuub Pathan, the owner, said that he wanted to celebrate India's achievement and success at the Olympics through a special gesture of his own.

"To pay tribute to Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at Tokyo Games, we had launched a scheme for those named Neeraj. Petrol is being given for free worth ₹ 501 when people bring an ID proof with them. It is a very proud moment for us, when he won the medal. We started this two-day scheme on Sunday," he said in a statement to ANI.

So far, about 30 people have benefitted from the scheme.

"It is our 2-day scheme to honour him. We're entertaining all valid ID Card-holding namesakes of Chopra," he said.

Neeraj Chopra's medal has become India's first ever gold in the track and field games at the Olympics, garnering him a lot of praise.