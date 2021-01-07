Need Sex Ed, Not Cow Science: Netizens React To ‘Gau Vigyan’ Exam

On 5 January, the government announced that it will be holding a national-level voluntary online exam on 'gau vigyan' or cow science, reported news agency PTI. The exam will be held on 25 February. It will be conducted by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog (RKA), which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The purpose of this exam is to generate more awareness and interest in indigenous cows and qualities.