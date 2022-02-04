ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: NDA Cadets Singing Bollywood Songs Go Viral Online

'Chhaap Tilak' and 'Raatan Lambiyaan' were among the songs that were sung by the cadets.

One might assume that the National Defence Academy (NDA) is all about discipline and order, which it obviously is. But once in a while, the cadets like to relax and enjoy their spare time by entertaining themselves.

In a recent video that went viral, NDA cadets in a Squadron Ante Room were seen singing Bollywood songs and having a jam session at night while taking a breather from their every day work. Popular songs like 'Chaap Tilak' and 'Raatan Lambiyaan' were sung in the 1 minute-48 seconds video.

Users online were elated to see this video and how the cadets were enjoying their free time after a day of working hard. Check out the reactions on Twitter here:

