Watch: Navika Kumar Loses Her Cool as Panelist Asks Her to Leave the Country

Chandran, who is on the Times Now panel is talking about how Shudras aren't just a caste, and that historically, they were invaders. This sets Navika off. She responds by saying, "Oh, so we are invaders? With your permission, can we live in this country, sir? Since you are the boss and the owner of this country, can we live in this country?"

"No, you cannot," replies Chandran sarcastically, directing his response specifically to Navika. He also added, "Yes, you should go wherever your want."

The exchange is hilarious, and we cannot stop playing it on repeat. It is uploaded by Chandran himself on Twitter. He captioned the 50-second clip, "What wrong did I say?"

Check it out here: