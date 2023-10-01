ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Naseeruddin Shah Sparks Debate With His Take on Housewives Working More Than Men

Naseeruddin Shah's comments from his recent appearance in the talk show, 'Be A Man, Yaar!' is making waves online.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Naseeruddin Shah Sparks Debate With His Take on Housewives Working More Than Men
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah recently appeared on the talk show Be A Man, Yaar! hosted by Nikhil Taneja, CEO of Yuvaa, to discuss masculinity and traditional gender roles.

In a thought-provoking discussion, Shah tackled the stereotype that men, feeling emotionally drained, often seek solace in entertaining, illogical masala movies. He acknowledged this but also went on to suggest that the life of a housewife is even more challenging, a remark that triggered mixed reactions online.

Shah pointed out that men often indulge in the luxury of complaining about exhaustion, quipping, "Oh, I'm so tired, bring me some water. I've worked all day."

He argued that women work just as hard and sarcastically questioned, "Arre mard ho, thak kyu gaye? (Aren't you a man, why are you tired?)".

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

That particular statement garnered criticism from some online users, who accused him of lacking sensitivity. Naseeruddin Shah's comments have ignited a significant debate on the internet, with varying opinions on the roles and responsibilities of men and women within households.

Take a look:

Also Read

'A Dangerous Trend': Naseeruddin Shah on the Popularity of Films Like 'Gadar 2'

'A Dangerous Trend': Naseeruddin Shah on the Popularity of Films Like 'Gadar 2'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Naseeruddin Shah   Housewife 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×