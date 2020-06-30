Twitter Explodes With Memes After Modi’s Address to The Nation
PM Narendra Modi announced that ‘PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana’ would be extended.
On Tuesday, 30 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation once again. But this time he left netizens dissatisfied. Some complained that his address was too short (Modi signed out after 16 minutes only!), others made lockdown jokes. As usual, Twitter was flooded with memes. Some of these might even accurately capture your reaction.
Take a look:
In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that “negligence” by the public was observed in ‘Unlock 1.’ He asked the citizens to be more cautious and responsible. He also announced that the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana’ will be extended by another five months.
