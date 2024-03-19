Desis Can’t Get Over Narayan Murthy’s 4-Month-Old Grandson’s Net Worth

Ekagrah, the son of Rohan Murty and the grandson of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, was born on 10 November 2023. Narayana Murthy has now decided to bless the child with a gift.
He gifted 4-month-old Ekagrah Rohan Murty 15 lakh shares of Infosys worth over Rs 240 crore, reported India Today.
This news was met with hilarious reactions on social media because last year the billionaire urged youngsters to work 70 hours a week. The fact that Ekagrah, his grandson, received too much too young has ignited a meme-fest online.
One user wrote, "Ekagrah may not have motivation to even work 4 hrs a day after knowing this."
Another user wrote, "When you've worked for 70 hours a week and now 4-month-old kid gets a share of 240 crores instead of you."
While one X user hilariously wrote, "The feeling of starting the life with 240 crs in the account."
Here are some other reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)