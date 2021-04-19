Nakuul Mehta Recites Powerful Poem Depicting Indian COVID Crisis
Written by Ajay Singh, the poem expresses anguish over the state of the healthcare system.
Actor Nakuul Mehta took to Twitter to recite a poem about India's ongoing COVID19 crisis. Written by Ajay Singh, the poem was narrated as a part of the duo's poetry special, Too Much Democracy.
The poem throws light on the current shortage of medical facilities like beds, injections, and medicines that has rendered a huge health crisis in the country, leaving a lot of people in fatal conditions. A rough translation of few lines from the poem goes as follows:
"The one who has always spread poison in the air, how do you expect him to now provide oxygen for you?
Someone who has triggered a competition between kabristans and samshans, how do you expect him to build hospitals for you?"
Check out the full poem here:
Users on Twitter were awed by this amazing poem and appreciated the narration by Nakuul. Here is how they reacted:
