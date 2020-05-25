Recently, the official Twitter account of Nagpur City Police put out a tweet celebrating the return of two of their officers who had tested positive for COVID. In the video, the two officers can be seen receiving a warm welcome by their colleagues. They’re showered with petals and gifted bouquets, following which they enter the ambulance and leave. All the other police officers around them are wearing masks and visibly enthusiastic about their return. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Khedkar is also present.The caption reads, “"Now don't panic, fight ..." Kailash Reddy and Laxman Shende of Nagpur Police and Rangarao Kare of SRPF successfully fought and defeated Corona, and returned with renewed vigor. To welcome him at this time, Hon. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Smt. Shweta Khedkar was present”Watch it here:At a time like this, police officers have no option but to risk their lives every day so as to ensure that proper law and order is followed and the spread of coronavirus can be contained as much as possible.Recently, the Mumbai Police had also shared that one of their police personnel, who had recently stepped back from his duties after testing positive for COVID-19, had returned to work.Mumbai Police shared a short video clip in which the cop could be seen bidding goodbye to his colleagues. This was followed by his celebratory arrival. As he walked out, he was greeted with enthusiasm and cheers. In the video, he can be seen wearing a face mask on both occasions. The cop is 29 years old.The tweet reads, “Our 29 year old #CoronaWarrior is back. He is hale & hearty and looks forward to report back on duty. Welcome back, hero! #AamhiDutyVarAahot #MumbaiPoliceOnDuty #MumbaiFirst #TakingOnCorona”Nagpur Police Showered With Flowers During Lockdown Route March We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.