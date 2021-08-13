ADVERTISEMENT
These ‘My Plans vs Delta Variant’ Memes From Twitter Are Hilarious
This new trend on Twitter will crack you up.
As growing fears of a possible third wave of COVID-19 have taken over the country, there is another threat looming over us: The Delta Variant. A new and possibly more fatal variant, it is making more and more people stay indoors and take extra precautions.
While some people cope with yet another round of staying at home, others on the internet have found a rather funny way to deal with it-- through memes.
People have been sharing pictures of what their plans would have been and instead, what the delta variant has done to them. Check out the best ones here:
