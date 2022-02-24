'You're Not Different': Theyyam Artist's Words to a Muslim Woman Win Hearts
MT Ramlath, a woman from Kerala meets the Muthappan Theyyam in this wholesome viral video.
In a heartwarming incident, a video went viral in Kerala where the Muthappan Theyyam saw a timid Muslim woman in the crowd waiting to meet him and warmly greeted her. Their interaction that won hearts, with people saying they were touched. This comes at a time when tensions are on the rise in neighbouring Karnataka over the wearing of the hijab.
Muthappan is a deity commonly worshiped in the Kannur, Kasargod, Kozhikode, Malappuram region of Kerala and Coorg region of Karnataka. Muthappan is considered the personification of two Hindu gods — Thiruvappan or Valiya Muttapan (Vishnu) and the Vellatom or Cheriya Muttapan (Shiva).
Muthappan is the principal deity in the ritualistic Theyyam dance (Muthappan Theyyam), performed in the Parassinikkadavu temple. The performers of Muthappan Theyyam belong to the Vannan community of Kerala. The puja rituals are performed by the Thiyyar community.
The incident took place at Padna Kadappuram in Valiyaparamba panchayat, when Ramlath’s neighbour organized the Theyyam ritual at his home to showcase his commitment to the deity. Ramlath is a housewife who is struggling to keep her family afloat after her husband lost his job in Mumbai two years ago. She decided to visit the deity in hopes of praying for better times, and that is when the heartwarming interaction took place. Unbeknownst to her, her conversation with the Muthappan Theyyam was recorded and it went viral.
'You Are Not an Outsider'
The video was shared by one KV Shaju. When asked as to why he chose to post it, Shaju said that he wanted to showcase the culture and traditions of his village.
As Muthappan Theyyam is so liberal, his shrines are open for people from all castes and cultures. When the Muthappan Theyyam saw Ramlath, he said: “You are not an outsider. Come here. Did you think you are different because of your religion or caste?” Ramlath can be seen shaking her head to say no. “Are you happy? What do you have to tell Muthappan?”
She recounted her troubles and he asked her to remain strong.“You must be wondering you pray five times a day and follow the tenets of Islam and yet why you are not getting lasting happiness in this world. Hold tight to your faith,” said the Theyyam.
“After the video went viral, many people have come forward to help us. They also appreciate me", Ramlath said.
The members of the panchayat belonging to the Valiyaparamba division have long since celebrated festivals in the village with both Hindus and Muslims. The village lives in harmony and helps its residents regardless of their beliefs and faiths.
This is just one of the many examples of people of different faiths helping each other and respecting the other’s culture while sharing a common bond with one another.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
