Imrana Saifi has redefined communal harmony amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The 32-year-old burqa-clad woman has gone viral on the internet for sanitising several places of worship like temples, mosques and gurudwaras in North Delhi's Nehru Vihar.A Twitter user shared a photo of her and wrote, "#CoronaWarrior in burqa helps sanitise Delhi temples, priests welcome her."Saifi is a mother of three and currently fasting for the holy month of Ramadan. However, that does not keep her from doing good deeds and helping society. Every day, without fail, she shows up with a sanitiser tank in her hand to disinfect these places of worship. According to a report by NDTV, the sanitiser tank has been provided to her by the local residential welfare association. The best part is that people recognise her efforts and are welcoming of her.In late February, Saifi had also helped out people affected by the violence that erupted amid the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Saifi has formed a team of her on "corona warriors", this includes three other women. All four of them collectively fight COVID-19 in all the little ways that they can.Saifi also confirmed to NDTV that her intention is to "uphold the secular culture of India" and send out a message of collective harmony and unity.Sikh Doctor in Canada Shaves off Beard to Serve COVID PatientsLike Saifi, there are plenty of ordinary citizens across the country doing their bit. In most cases, they are going out of the way. We must all be grateful to such people, and also ourselves for staying indoors and practicing social distancing.(With inputs from NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.