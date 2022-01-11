Musician Teaches How to Create a Badshah Song in 8 Easy Steps, Singer Replies
Anshuman Sharma has gone viral before for a similar video on Ritviz too.
Anshuman Sharma, a musician famous for his parody tracks on Twitter, recently came up with a new one. In eight easy steps, or 2 minutes, Sharma teachers users how to come up with a Badshah song.
The video is hilarious and surprisingly apt at the same time. Sharma picks up all the main things about Badshah's music and creates a parody around it, one that eventually went viral.
Right from dissing his deep voice to his disco beats, Sharma hits the nail on the head when it comes to imitating the singer. Check out the video here:
The video got a lot of reactions online, but one that was more special than the rest; a reply from Badshah himself! "I swear he almost cracked it!" wrote Badshah while playing along with the jokes.
Here is what other users had to say about the video:
Sharma has previously done videos like this for other artists as well, including one on Ritviz. That video had gone viral just like this one, and a lot of users enjoyed watching it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.