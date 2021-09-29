In Adorable Video, Mumbaikars Rescue Leopard Cub, Wrap It in Blanket Amid Rains
Animal rescue staff was called to take care of the leopard cub found in Mumbai's Aarey colony.
Mumbai's Aarey forest is famous for its leopard sightings that sometimes even turn sour. But this time, the encounter was rather sweet as it was with an adorable leopard cub that was found by a few residents in the Aarey colony.
Amid heavy rains in the city, a few people found the cub was deserted and roaming around by itself. A video of the same has been shared on Twitter by a user. Check it out here:
Soon after this, animal rescue staff was called to help out the cub. They wrapped the cub in a blanket, photos of which have gone viral on Twitter. A lot of users applauded the residents there for noticing the cub and calling for help instead of harming it. Some residents are even seen petting the little animal. Here are some pictures of the adorable cub wrapped in a warm blanket:
These are the kind of leopard sightings we look forward to!
