In Pics: Mumbai Stands in Solidarity With Pride 2020
On Saturday, thousands of people joined in solidarity the Queer Azaadi Mumbai Pride Meet at Azad Maidan. The Pride Meet witnessed participants across all age groups and professions in large numbers, including college students and teachers, representatives of NGOs, corporate organisations, celebrities and allies from foreign countries. The event was a mixture of protest amid celebrations. The participants were spotted holding colourful slogans and placards.
Take a look:
- 13
- 12
- 11
- 10
- 09
- 08
- 07
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
Initially, the Mumbai Police had denied permission to the organisers of Mumbai Pride March to take out a rally along the August Kranti Maidan-Nana Chowk-Lamington Road-Opera House-Kennedy Bridge route. The permission was denied on the pretext of anticipated disturbances in the backdrop of the anti-CAA and NRC protests across the city. So the organisers then decided to hold a “solidarity meet” at Azad Maidan on Saturday.
Nevertheless, the solidarity meet witnessed thousands of people who gathered with much enthusiasm and fervour at the venue. Many speakers of the LGBTQIA+ community also talked about the NALSA judgement, the need to amend the “draconian” Transgender act and “azadi from cis-hetero patriarchy”..
