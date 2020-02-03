In Pics: Mumbai Stands in Solidarity With Pride 2020

Initially, the Mumbai Police had denied permission to the organisers of Mumbai Pride March to take out a rally along the August Kranti Maidan-Nana Chowk-Lamington Road-Opera House-Kennedy Bridge route. The permission was denied on the pretext of anticipated disturbances in the backdrop of the anti-CAA and NRC protests across the city. So the organisers then decided to hold a “solidarity meet” at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the solidarity meet witnessed thousands of people who gathered with much enthusiasm and fervour at the venue. Many speakers of the LGBTQIA+ community also talked about the NALSA judgement, the need to amend the “draconian” Transgender act and “azadi from cis-hetero patriarchy”..