In Pics: Mumbai Stands in Solidarity With Pride 2020
Thousands join the Pride Solidarity Meet at Azad Maidan
Thousands join the Pride Solidarity Meet at Azad Maidan(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)

In Pics: Mumbai Stands in Solidarity With Pride 2020

Aditi Suryavanshi
Social Buzz

On Saturday, thousands of people joined in solidarity the Queer Azaadi Mumbai Pride Meet at Azad Maidan. The Pride Meet witnessed participants across all age groups and professions in large numbers, including college students and teachers, representatives of NGOs, corporate organisations, celebrities and allies from foreign countries. The event was a mixture of protest amid celebrations. The participants were spotted holding colourful slogans and placards.

Take a look:

  • 13
    Hundreds join in solidarity at Azad Maidan.
    Hundreds join in solidarity at Azad Maidan.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 12
    Participants with supportive slogans.
    Participants with supportive slogans.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 11
    Harish Iyer, Equal Rights Activist.
    Harish Iyer, Equal Rights Activist.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 10
    Sushant Divgikar, Actor/Performer.
    Sushant Divgikar, Actor/Performer.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 09
    Participants cheering pride.
    Participants cheering pride.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 08
    B. Kumar, Activist.
    B. Kumar, Activist.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 07
    Harish Iyer in a still from the pride meet.
    Harish Iyer in a still from the pride meet.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 06
    A still from the pride meet.
    A still from the pride meet.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 05
    Yogendra, Manoj and Ketan celebrate pride.
    Yogendra, Manoj and Ketan celebrate pride.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 04
    Participants held up the Pride Rainbow Flag.
    Participants held up the Pride Rainbow Flag.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 03
    People held anti-CAA slogans.
    People held anti-CAA slogans.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 02
    People of the trans community.
    People of the trans community.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 01
    The Preamble was read out at the pride meet.
    The Preamble was read out at the pride meet.(Photo courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)

Initially, the Mumbai Police had denied permission to the organisers of Mumbai Pride March to take out a rally along the August Kranti Maidan-Nana Chowk-Lamington Road-Opera House-Kennedy Bridge route. The permission was denied on the pretext of anticipated disturbances in the backdrop of the anti-CAA and NRC protests across the city. So the organisers then decided to hold a “solidarity meet” at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the solidarity meet witnessed thousands of people who gathered with much enthusiasm and fervour at the venue. Many speakers of the LGBTQIA+ community also talked about the NALSA judgement, the need to amend the “draconian” Transgender act and “azadi from cis-hetero patriarchy”..

Also Read : No Permit for Pride Parade at Mumbai’s August Kranti Over CAA Stir

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Social Buzz section for more stories.

    Loading...