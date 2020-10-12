Massive Power Cut Across Mumbai, Netizens React With Memes & More
On Monday, several parts of Mumbai experienced power outage due to grid failure.
On Monday, the residents of Mumbai began their day with an unexpected citywide power cut. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has said that electricity supply was interrupted because of "TATA's incoming electric supply failure."
Well, if you live in Mumbai, there's very little chance you would be used to power cuts. So it's no surprise that, in the absence of electricity, netizens took to social media to react with memes and more.
Check it out:
We've come a long way, haven't we?
Monday blues look different today
Mumbai and beyond..
Hard facts
True!
Lesson Learnt
Some of the first memes to arrive
