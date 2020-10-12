Massive Power Cut Across Mumbai, Netizens React With Memes & More

On Monday, the residents of Mumbai began their day with an unexpected citywide power cut. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has said that electricity supply was interrupted because of "TATA's incoming electric supply failure."

Well, if you live in Mumbai, there's very little chance you would be used to power cuts. So it's no surprise that, in the absence of electricity, netizens took to social media to react with memes and more.

Check it out: