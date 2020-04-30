On 29 April, the sudden death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan shook the world.Now, Mumbai Police has taken to social media to pay the The Lunchbox actor their own special tribute. On Thursday, Mumbai Police’s social media account posted a popular Irrfan Khan meme format. The meme is similar to the drake meme format.The tweet reads, “Re-Meme-Bering Irrfan You have given the world many ways & means to keep you alive in our memories! #RememberingIrrfan #StayHome #StaySafe #TributeToTheLegend #RIPIrrfanKhan”Khan passed away at the age of 53. He had been battling with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.10 Times Mumbai Police’s Social Media Lockdown Game Was On Point!Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Mumbai Police has been at the top of its game. Their memes have been on point, relevant and extremely informative. Each one is more creative than the other.Here’s a Gully Boy Alia Bhatt meme that had us all chuckling to ourselves. Mumbai Police surely knows how to get their message across to their audience.Here’s another video that really made us all consider and appreciate our privilege. In this video, Mumbai Police officers answer one question - wat would have they done if they were home right now?‘Dear Irrfan Sir, I Wish I Had Taken a Moment to Say Goodbye’COVID-19 has engulfed the entire nation and brought it to a halt but remember, things will get better. And there’s only one way to make sure that that happens fast - it’s by staying home! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)