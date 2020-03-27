Mumbai Police Has Us Laughing With Educational Coronavirus Memes
We all need to hold onto some good old humour in times of distress and panic, especially as we continue to spend more time in close quarters with our family members who keep asking us to do more ‘ghar ka kaam’, but don’t fret because Mumbai police are coming to our rescue with memes that will make both you and your father chuckle.
Mumbai police’s twitter account is notoriously known for it’s funny content, and currently their pinned tweet- “Our ‘Goal’? ‘Kick’ Coronavirus out!” is pretty on point.
Long-distance relationships not looking so bad now, eh?
To make things ‘pop’, Mumbai Police took some help from a few ‘Friends’.
Twitter users appreciated the reference, one replied- “Joey may not get French, but he understands the rules of quarantine perfectly.#BeFriendsWithHealth”
What’s your rashee? Ah, never mind, Mumbai police advises all horoscopes to spend time at home.
Tweeple reacted with love and, one such user being impressed to have finally found an “accurate horoscope” for a change.
All those lovers who continue to spend time apart are urged by the Mumbai Police to CONTINUE to do so because it’s “Corona virus time”!
We hat-tip the Mumbai Police for doing a great job of communicating important information in great comedic style!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
