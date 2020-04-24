When it comes to using the internet for all the right reasons, no one can quite beat the Mumbai Police. Whether it’s heart-warming videos with important messages or pop culture memes that throw in the right warning/advice - Mumbai police always has its A-Game on when it comes to using the internet to connect with the masses. Similar has been its run with the lockdown, with multiple posts that made us all say “Mumbai Police, you’re surely the coolest!” Here’s a list of their best lockdown posts that won the internet:1. This Alia Bhatt-Gully Boy moment that had us all giggling2. This rather creative warning for jail time is iconicMumbai Police Uses ‘Main Hoon Na’ Clip, Asks People to Wear Masks3. This PUBG wisdom. Everybody knows you don’t go out when the zone is red, guys!4. This truly touching video that reminded us all to be more aware of our privilege and be thankful to those who don’t get to be home, even nowMumbai Police’s Special Squad to Monitor Home-Quarantined People5. This very important attack on literally all of our personal lives6. And this rather ‘friendly’ adviceAkshay, Ayushmann, Alia Thank Mumbai Police, Get Quirky Replies 7. Mumbai Police also sent us all our horoscopes, and well...8. This VERY VERY important message for those with weak determination9. This very important poetry session with Roshesh Sarabhai that we all LIVE for10. And finally, when the Professor mocked us all for our decisionsWatch: Rosesh Sarabhai Recites Poetry Asking People to Stay Home We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)