With the lockdown being lifted, a lot of public spaces are opening up again. Those who've remained indoors for these elongated periods of time are finally allowed to step out. While that does sound relieving, it is anything but that. The pandemic is not even close to being over, with cases increasing every day exponentially. Recently, Mumbai's marine drive witnessed people flocking around in masks while conveniently forgetting the idea of social distancing altogether.In order for people to understand the gravity of the situation Mumbai Police took to Instagram with a rather hilarious meme where they used a still from the movie Uri and gave the film's iconic dialogue this spin- "Hows the distance? 6 feet sir!"Mumbai police is known for its relatable social media presence, their content is not just funny but informative too!Adding to the list of people who visited Marine drive post the lockdown were actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Nimrit Kaur.Nimrit Kaur posted a selfie on Instagram, along with photos of a rather empty marine drive captioned -"It's time. To step out. Responsible. To unlock, not undo."Kareena and Saif on the other hand were a bit liberal when it came to not 'undoing'. The two stepped out with son Taimur for a stroll along Marine Drive sans masks. The two got a lot of flak for not wearing masks and following appropriate safety protocols. They were heavily criticised by netizens for setting the wrong example.However in another video in which later on Saif can be seen putting a mask as he carries Taimur along with Kareena wearing one too.With the number of cases rapidly increasing in the country, the level of precaution exercised now that the lockdown is uplifted will determine how India emerges out of this pandemic. Here's hoping those in the public eye can evoke a sense of responsibility in citizens, towards the health of others and even their own.