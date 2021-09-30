‘Let’s Not Normalize Misogyny’: Mumbai Police’s Latest Post Wins Hearts
A series of posts with references to Bollywood movies by the Mumbai Police have gone viral.
Mumbai Police is known for its top notch social media game. Right from memes on trending topics to awareness posts, they do it all in the language young users understand, and have absolutely nailed it!
Adding to this, they recently put out a series of posts with #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny by taking famous misogynistic scenes from Bollywood movies and appealing citizens to 'mind their language' and not use such words around women. Famous scenes from movies like Kabir Singh, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Chashme Baddoor were included. Alongside the pictures, the caption read," Cinema is a reflection of our society -Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene!"
Check out the entire post here:
The same post on Twitter has earned a lot of priase online and users have appreciated this creative messaging used by the authority. Here are some reactions:
