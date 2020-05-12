When it comes to using the internet for all the right reasons, no one can quite beat the Mumbai Police. Whether it’s heart-warming videos with important messages or pop culture memes that throw in the right warning/advice - Mumbai police always has its A-Game on when it comes to using the internet to connect with the masses. It also uses its social media presence to spread love and cheer and did the same on International Nurses Day. Only, Mumbai Police doesn’t do basic appreciation posts. You best believe it got Munna Bhai in the mix!Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai police shared a post with an adorable illustration of a nurse, saying “Thank you Sister” and was captioned with a well-known Munna Bhai dialogue “Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you! Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna thank you bolna!” We can always count on the Mumbai Police to brighten up a dull day, isn’t it?At the end, we must remember what those on the frontline of this battle against the coronavirus are doing for us. Risking their lives every day and asking us for only one thing: to stay home. We must make sure we do not make their lives any more difficult, and stick to their guidelines to ensure we do not overwhelm their capacity to deal with the deadly disease. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to its knees, and it is of utmost importance that we do the best we can to curb the menace.Kerala Nurse Declines Offer To Opt Out Of COVID-19 Services