Every member of the Mumbai police force is cared for and respected - including Honey, Maya and Whiskey: 3 German Shepherds!Recently, Honey, Maya and Whiskey turned a year old and to celebrate their first birthday, Mumbai Police's social media account shared a special video.The video traces back the journey of the three dogs who had been gifted to the Mumbai Police by Rakshita Mehta. The video says, "We have kept our promise & her babies are being trained to be the able guardians of the city. We get glimpses of how their birthday was celebrated. From cake to balloons and a 'Happy Birthday' banner, the police left no stone unturned for their three very canine members.Take a look at the video:"Look who's turned 1 yesterday! The little puppies gifted to us in August last year by @RAKSHITAMEHTA11will soon be vigilant sentries to shepherd the safety of Mumbaikars. Please join us in wishing Honey, Maya & Whiskey a very 'Happy Birthday' #ShePawer"The video ends with "May you sniff your way to glory."Rakshita also wished Maya, Honey and Whiskey on social media. She wrote, "A year back I dint know my cuties were also going to be pampered like this by Mumbai Police.#gratitude #CPMumbai #MumbaiPolice #k9. May you three be pride of the nation @Whiskey@Maya @Honey.Happiest BdayThq For Training &Loving my babies so,Mumbai Police- Cops with Hearts"