If anything's getting us through the pandemic, it's the kindness of people across the country. Whether it's the Pune rickshaw driver going around the city with sanitiser and words of caution or cops going out of their way to ensure that those who test positive for COVID are comfortable - these Good Samaritans are keeping the spirit of humanity alive!Recently, a man residing in the suburb of Malad in Mumbai sold his SUV and used the money to buy oxygen cylinders and supply it to those in need, reported Mumbai Mirror. 31-year-old Shahnawaz Shaikh sold his Ford Endeavour which he had bought in 2011. After 9 years, he decided to separate with it for the greater good.According to the report, Shaikh has been distributing cylinders to families of COVID-19 patients across Mumbai since 5 June and so far, has helped out 250 families.Even before he sold his SUV, Shaikh had been using the vehicle as a makeshift ambulance for people nearby.Unfortunately, Shaikh's good deed is rooted in a tragic incident. On 28 May, Shaikh's business partner's sister died of COVID-19. She was being taken to the hospital in an autorickshaw and died before she could get admitted. Five hospitals had turned her down. After speaking to doctors, Shaikh later learned that had she gotten the oxygen supply needed, she would have survived. This encouraged Shaikh to sell his SUV and help those in need. He also did his research and became aware of the shortage of oxygen cylinders in the market.Shaikh, along with Dr Sabauddin Shaikh of Care Hospital, has set up a system to provide families with adequate training before they start using an oxygen cylinder.He also encourages families to refer to a doctor and follow prescribed oxygen levels, says the Mumbai Mirror report.Shaikh's sacrifice might seem like a big one but there is no sacrifice too big when it comes to saving lives and it's great that Shaikh realises that. More power to him!(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)