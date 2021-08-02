Housing Society Puts up Sign Prohibiting Public Displays Of Affection
'No Kissing Zone' reads the sign outside Satyam Shivam Sundaram society in Borivali, Mumbai.
A residential society in Borivali, Mumbai, recently put up a 'No Kissing Zone' sign outside its colony to discourage couples from engaging in public displays of affection.
The society, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, was witnessing an increased number of couples meeting near one of the spots in the building. The couples predominantly came used to come on bikes and cars late in the evening. Out of any options, the society painted the sign at the spot.
Reportedly, the residents of the society even took up the matter with the police. They took videos and other proof of the incidents to the police, but the authorities failed to act on it.
Kailashrao Deshmukh, a resident of the society said, "We are not against couples and kissing but we can’t let the premises just outside our houses become a kissing zone. Initially, residents tried to explain this to couples, but when it became a regular spot we came up with the idea of this marking," in a statement to India Today.
The residents even contacted the local corporator, but to no avail.
Talking about the impact of the sing, Deshmukh said, "Since the marking, couples are not seen here. Some people come here to take selfies. It has a psychological impact on them when they park, get down and see this marking."
On the other hand, several couples who used to visit the spot said that owing to the lockdown, there was a lack of space and opportunities to meet up with their partners.
Some of them anonymously said, "There is a space crunch in the city, especially after lockdown. Sitting in promenades and gardens is not allowed or has time restrictions. Open spaces like roads are the only option left. Roads are public property and if things continue like this then there will be no space for couples in the city."
(With inputs from India Today).
