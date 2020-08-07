Mumbai Vegetable Vendor Who Went Viral Receives 2 Lakh Donation
Mumbai's generosity is commendable!
On Wednesday, the heart-wrenching story of a Mumbai vegetable vendor went viral. Ashok Singh, a 45-year-old vendor who sells at Bhendi Bazaar, was forced to shut shop amidst the heavy downpour in Mumbai. Singh's photo, captured by Sachin Haralkar, got the attention of many on social media. So much so that help started pouring in to the extent that as of 7 August, the vegetable vendor has reportedly received Rs 2 lakhs in donation from well-wishers.
In the photo, Singh is visibly distressed. His hand is covering his face as he looks down. In the midst of a heavy downpour, he is sitting on a divider with his shoes in his other hand. This photo went viral along with account details, urging people to help him out.
Take a look:
Mumbai Mirror reported that Singh received individual donations in the range of Rs 5,000-10,000.
On Wednesay, Singh had opened for business for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown. Unfortunately, the flooding forced him to shut shop again. He then walked back to his home and broke down on the way.
Singh's Plans
Singh will be using this money for his family. He is planning on getting back his wife's mangalsutra which they had pawned off for Rs 30,000. He had also borrowed Rs 10,000 from his brother and will now be paying off that debt. Other commitments include his outstanding electricity bill worth Rs 5,500 and his wife's blood pressure medicines.
However, the top priority is his 25-year-old daughter's wedding so the rest of the money will be kept aside for that.
Singh told the publication, "I am lucky to have benefitted from Mumbai's generosity." He further added that there are several people in the city who are also as desperate as him and he hopes they are able to resume work and earn a living.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
