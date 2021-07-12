Mumbai Cop Adopts 50 Tribal Children Amid COVID, Dubbed 'Mother Teresa'

Having adopted 50 tribal children from Maharashtra's Raigad district, Rahena has rightfully earned the title of 'Mother Teresa', along with the honours bestowed upon her by her senior, police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Working in the force since 2000, Rahena has children of her own, and talks about how she came to adopting the children when they were planning to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

"We were about to celebrate our daughter’s birthday last year. Then I learnt about Dnyani Vidyalaya in Raigad’s Waje Taluka. I spoke to the principal and he invited us. The kids mostly come from poor backgrounds. Some of them didn’t even have footwear. We used up the money saved for my daughter’s birthday and Eid shopping to help them," said Rahena to The New Indian Express.