Cold Weather in Mumbai Leads to Hot Memes on Twitter

It's that "I can't get any work done" season again.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai cold weather memes.</p></div>
As Mumbai's temperature continues dropping, it is clear that our jackets that are usually tucked away in our storage for most part of the year are finally having their moment of glory.

The city recorded a temperature of 13.2 degreed celsius yesterday, and while it might not be an unusual thing for the rest of the country, especially the north, it's a big deal for us Mumbaikars.

In a city where regular temperatures are upwards of 30 degrees, this chilly weather is a rare sighting for us. And Twitter is making sure everyone knows actually how cold Mumbai is. Check out some of the best memes here:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

