Recently, a streetside vendor in Mumbai died because of COVID-19. Fondly known as "Bisleri pani puri wala" by the locals, Bhagwati Yadav sold pain puri in south Mumbai's Napiency Road area. He was only 46 years old at the time of his sudden death.According to the report, Yadav's death had left his family in a difficult situation as he was the sole earner of the family. To support his family, residents of the area have started a fundraising campaign on Ketto.The crowdfunding initiative is aimed at collecting Rs five lakh in 42 days. However, in just two days, it has already collected over 2 lakhs.The residents of Napiency road who visited Yadav's stall speak highly of him. Some of them have been visiting him for delectable plates of pani puri since they were much younger. What made him stand apart was his commitment to hygiene. Hence the name 'Bisleri pani puri wala.' Yadav's customers also claim that unlike other sellers, Yadav ensured that he stayed true to his product. He used ingredients of the highest quality and did not try to cheat his customers.When his customers asked for an "extra puri," Yadav didn't think twice before giving in!Yadav had a daughter who is currently in Uttar Pradesh. She has gone back to her native village. The local residents are in constant touch with her and are hoping to aid her through the fundraising initiative.